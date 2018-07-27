A 71-year-old Alliance man has died in an SUV-semitrailer truck crash in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Chester Shuster died in the crash around 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 385 about 10 miles south of Alliance in Morrill County, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
A southbound Jeep driven by Shuster crossed the highway's center line and struck the northbound semi head-on, the patrol said.
It is believed that Shuster suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash, the patrol said.
A trooper and three civilians performed CPR on Shuster before rescue squad personnel arrived, the patrol said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.