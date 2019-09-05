A female passenger in a truck was killed in a two-vehicle crash northwest of Fremont, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Dodge County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the crash, which involved two trucks, just after 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Roads 19 and Q, about three miles north and three miles west of Fremont.

A 2000 GMC tilt cab truck driven by Matthew Hammond, 23, of Fremont, was going south on County Road 19 when it collided with a 2019 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Monte Petersen, 71, also of Fremont. The Mack truck was heading east on County Road Q, the Sheriff's Office said, noting the intersection lacks any traffic control.

Hammond, who was listed in critical condition, was taken from the crash scene by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He still was listed in critical condition Thursday.

Lois Kirkpatrick, 44, of Fremont, a passenger in the truck Hammond was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. They both had to be cut out of the truck by rescue personnel, officials said.

All involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Petersen was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

