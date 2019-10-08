A 65-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in North Platte.
Darla Cohagen of North Platte was critically injured in the Monday morning collision at the intersection of B and Oak Streets, a police spokeswoman said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Investigators determined that Cohagen was eastbound on B Street about 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle collided with a box truck that was northbound on Oak Street. The driver of the box truck failed to yield, police said.
The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was not injured.
