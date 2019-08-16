The weak rumblings of an earthquake in Kansas were felt Friday morning by some southeast Nebraska residents.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported southwest of Hutchinson, Kansas, just before 8 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service received a few calls from Nebraskans who reported feeling the quake, said Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova.
The USGS is reporting a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Hutchinson, KS this morning. We already have one caller feeling this in southeast NE in Pawnee county. Did anyone else feel it? https://t.co/DZSHwF50W7— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) August 16, 2019
Calls have come from Pawnee County, Lincoln and Beatrice, Bova said.
Hutchinson is a little more than 250 miles south of Grand Island.
"If people were still sleeping, they likely wouldn't have noticed it," Bova said. "They may have if they were up and about, but it was likely pretty weak and not too noticeable."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.