Hot weather teaser (copy)
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD

The weak rumblings of an earthquake in Kansas were felt Friday morning by some southeast Nebraska residents.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported southwest of Hutchinson, Kansas, just before 8 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service received a few calls from Nebraskans who reported feeling the quake, said Valley-based meteorologist Hallie Bova. 

Calls have come from Pawnee County, Lincoln and Beatrice, Bova said. 

Hutchinson is a little more than 250 miles south of Grand Island.

"If people were still sleeping, they likely wouldn't have noticed it," Bova said. "They may have if they were up and about, but it was likely pretty weak and not too noticeable."

Tags

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription