If you have questions for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, you might get your chance to ask them Aug. 23 at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. 

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will officially host Perdue as part of UNL's and the State Fair's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The event, which will start at 11:30 a.m., will be a town hall meeting that is open to fair attendees. It will take place in the Raising Nebraska exhibit hall.

Perdue is expected to take questions from the audience.

He has seen agriculture from a variety of perspectives. He grew up on a dairy and row crop farm. He has worked in agribusiness and as a farmer, veterinarian, state leader and federal official. 

Perdue is the former governor of Georgia. He became agriculture secretary in April 2017. 

The Nebraska State Fair and the university that is known now as UNL both started in 1869. Perdue's appearance is one of several State Fair events that honor the joint anniversary. 

