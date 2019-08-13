If you have questions for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, you might get your chance to ask them Aug. 23 at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
The event, which will start at 11:30 a.m., will be a town hall meeting that is open to fair attendees. It will take place in the Raising Nebraska exhibit hall.
Perdue is expected to take questions from the audience.
He has seen agriculture from a variety of perspectives. He grew up on a dairy and row crop farm. He has worked in agribusiness and as a farmer, veterinarian, state leader and federal official.
Perdue is the former governor of Georgia. He became agriculture secretary in April 2017.
Baja Corn Dog: A hot dog dipped in corn dog batter slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema and then sprinkled with tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits.
Bourbon Chicken Bowl: Sautéed chicken smothered in super secret sweet and tangy bourbon sauce, and broccoli florets piled high on a bed of steamed cilantro rice.
Hillbilly Deluxe Burger: Seasoned steakburger topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, pickles and fried onion crisps, and drizzled in house BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
Dilly Dog: A hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown.
Shrimp Nachos: Sauteed shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes on top a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with queso blanco.
Sparky's Wing Nuts: Also known as Rocky Mountain oysters or Bullfries, these bull testicles are lightly breaded, fried and served with a three-time world champion wing sauce.
Wicked Witch Sandwich: Smoked pulled chicken smothered in Nebraska's own Dorothy Lynch dressing and topped with jalapenos and house coleslaw on a brioche bun.
Corn Pops: Fresh popped corn rolled into a ball and served on a stick. In addition to original, flavors include birthday cake and tootie fruity.
Pineapple Whip and Strawberry Whip Popsicles: Beat the heat with a refreshing pineapple whip or strawberry whip ice pop.
Ravioli: Fried beef or cheese ravioli sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
Made It Myself Shaved Ice: Flavor your own snowball at the Imagination Flavor Station with more than 60 flavor options.
