U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has canceled his plans to be in Nebraska on Friday after inclement weather elsewhere affected his travel.
He had been scheduled to tour Cyclone Farms near Waco, Nebraska, and then participate in two Grand Island events at the Nebraska State Fair: a disaster roundtable and a town hall hosted by the University of Nebraska.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, still planned to take part in the 10 a.m. roundtable.
Meanwhile, central Nebraska was cleaning up from an overnight thunderstorm that dumped several inches of rain in the area.
Use caution when traveling through Adams County, flooded streets, downed trees and branches across the area— Adams County Emergency Management (@AdamsEmergency) August 23, 2019
Just before 5 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service in Hastings urged people to use caution when traveling in Adams County due to flooded streets, downed trees and branches across the area.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office tweeted that several streets in Alda were under water.
NeRAIN, a cooperative of Nebraska weather observers, compiled area rainfall totals: 4.54 inches near Doniphan, 4.02 inches in Juniata area and 3.78 inches in the Hastings area.
Nebraska Highways 10 and 68 were closed due to water over the road.
The weather service reported Grand Island’s rainfall amount at 1.94 inches. That pushed Grand Island’s rainfall total for August to nearly 9 inches, with nearly 3 inches falling this week. Hastings received 2.14 inches.
Friday is opening day of the State Fair in Grand Island. Officials urged fair-goers to take shuttle buses from locations around the city to avoid parking in Fonner Park’s rain-soaked grass parking lots.
More rain could be coming during the opening weekend of the fair:
The weather service reports a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., with a low around 65 on Friday night.
Saturday has a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with the same possibility posted for Saturday night.
On Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.