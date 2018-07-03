LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered that all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of the five victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in Annapolis, Maryland.
Ricketts' proclamation follows a similar order from President Donald Trump that U.S. flags on federal property be flown at half-staff.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.
Trump issued the proclamation on Tuesday. The White House said Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor's request.
The orders from the president and Ricketts both said the flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday.
Five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper were killed Thursday when a gunman shot them in the newsroom. Authorities have said the gunman held a grudge against the publication.
The employees killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, police said.
Trump repeatedly has called journalists the “enemy of the people.” He said the day after the shooting that journalists shouldn’t fear being violently attacked while doing their job.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.