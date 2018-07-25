A 56-year-old truck driver has died after his big rig veered off a roadway into a farm field in central Nebraska.

Steven D. Rogers of Milbank, South Dakota, was pronounced dead after the 9 a.m. crash Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 92 west of Arnold, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

Rogers was about three miles west of Arnold when his semi veered into a ditch and then traveled about 300 feet into a pasture before stopping, officials said.

Rogers was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead. He may have suffered a medical issue before veering off the highway, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

