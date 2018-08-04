Nebraska State Patrol troopers recovered hundreds of stolen items, fraudulent gift cards and credit cards and a stolen SUV during a stop this week on Interstate 80 in Hall County.
The total estimated value of the stolen items is $50,000, the patrol said.
About 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a report of several men trying to use potentially stolen gift cards to buy new gift cards at many Casey’s General Store locations. Troopers stopped a 2018 Mazda CX-5 SUV heading east near Grand Island and determined that it had been reported stolen by a rental company.
In addition to the cards, troopers found stolen video game systems and hundreds of stolen packs of cigarettes.
Four men in their 20s, all from Chicago, were arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a forgery device, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. They were taken to the Hall County Jail.
