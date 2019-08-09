Have you ever had the oddly-specific desire to eat shrimp nachos, pickle corn dogs and bull testicles in the same day?
The 2019 Nebraska State Fair — which takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 2 — has a plethora of food available to attendees. Other options include the Bayou bourbon bowl, a hillbilly deluxe burger and shaved ice.
Baja Corn Dog
Baja Corn Dog: A hot dog dipped in corn dog batter slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema and then sprinkled with tajin, cotija cheese, cilantro and sweet pepper bits.
HARDENBROOK CONCESSIONS
Bourbon Chicken Bowl
Bourbon Chicken Bowl: Sautéed chicken smothered in super secret sweet and tangy bourbon sauce, and broccoli florets piled high on a bed of steamed cilantro rice.
FREUND FAMILY FOODS — MAC & CHEESE STAND
Hillbilly Deluxe Burger
Hillbilly Deluxe Burger: Seasoned steakburger topped with creamy macaroni and cheese, pickles and fried onion crisps, and drizzled in house BBQ sauce on a brioche bun.
CACTUS JACK'S
Dilly Dog
Dilly Dog: A hot dog inside a cored crunchy dill pickle dipped in corn dog batter and fried golden brown.
HARDENBROOK CONCESSIONS
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp Nachos: Sauteed shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes on top a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with shredded cheese and drizzled with queso blanco.
LEON'S FOOD TRUCK
Sparky's Wing Nuts
Sparky's Wing Nuts: Also known as Rocky Mountain oysters or Bullfries, these bull testicles are lightly breaded, fried and served with a three-time world champion wing sauce.
SPARKY'S WING WAGON
Wicked Witch Sandwich
Wicked Witch Sandwich: Smoked pulled chicken smothered in Nebraska's own Dorothy Lynch dressing and topped with jalapenos and house coleslaw on a brioche bun.
CACTUS JACK'S
Corn Pops
Corn Pops: Fresh popped corn rolled into a ball and served on a stick. In addition to original, flavors include birthday cake and tootie fruity.
OL COUNTRY KETTLE CORN
Pineapple Whip and Strawberry Whip Popsicle
Pineapple Whip and Strawberry Whip Popsicles: Beat the heat with a refreshing pineapple whip or strawberry whip ice pop.
THE HAWAIIAN CHILL
Ravioli
Ravioli: Fried beef or cheese ravioli sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and served with marinara sauce.
TNT CONCESSION
Made It Myself Shaved Ice
Made It Myself Shaved Ice: Flavor your own snowball at the Imagination Flavor Station with more than 60 flavor options.
FICKLE CHICKS
