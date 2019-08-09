Have you ever had the oddly-specific desire to eat shrimp nachos, pickle corn dogs and bull testicles in the same day?

Well, you're in luck.

The 2019 Nebraska State Fair — which takes place Aug. 23 to Sept. 2 — has a plethora of food available to attendees. Other options include the Bayou bourbon bowl, a hillbilly deluxe burger and shaved ice.

Click here for more information on the state fair, and scroll down for a look at some of this year's food.

