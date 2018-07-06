A temporary closure of the Nebraska Highway 31 entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 80 south of Gretna is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The closure will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The temporary ramp closure is necessary for pavement-repair work, officials said.
Officials suggested using U.S. Highway 6 as a detour route.
