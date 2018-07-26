NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Officially, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staffers came to North Platte on Wednesday night seeking comment on a proposed transmission line’s impact on overland trail ruts and other historic sites.
They got what they needed — even as their audience turned the gathering into a pep rally against the project they detest.
Nearly 100 Sand Hills and Platte Valley opponents of the Nebraska Public Power District’s plan were still taking turns denouncing the R-Project as the meeting’s 9 p.m. dismissal time came and went at the Holiday Inn Express.
Given latitude by Fish and Wildlife biologists Bob Harms and Eliza Hines to discuss any aspect of the project, farmers, ranchers, amateur historians and nature lovers pounded home their fears that the $400-million-plus project would leave irreparable environmental and cultural damage in its 200-foot-wide, 225-mile-long wake.
NPPD plans to construct a 345,000-volt transmission line from its Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland to NPPD’s existing substation east of Thedford. The new line would then proceed east and connect to a second substation to be located in Holt County.
“The northern Sand Hills is the only (area) of its kind in the United States,” said Joy Miles, who lives north of Thedford. “If we’re concerned about cultural and historical things, I think that would be the very top of the list.”
Others, taking advantage of the presence of several NPPD employees, poured forth repeated accusations of lies and deafness to public concerns by leaders of the Columbus-based public utility.
Sutherland rancher Neal Hansen vowed to fight the R-Project with every resource he could muster, reminding the audience that NPPD owes them information and transparency because “each of you are shareholders.”
“They use your money to do the wrong thing,” Hansen added, rousing the crowd to a standing ovation. “It’s wrong (for NPPD) to have public hearings to listen to you people when they don’t intend to do a damn thing about it.”
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who represents most of the Sand Hills, issued a warning to NPPD officials as he urged listeners to give Fish and Wildlife the evidence it needs to deny NPPD’s permit and learn how to play the “chess game” to defeat the plan in the Legislature.
“Have we outlived public power? Is it time to break them up?” said Brewer, quoting senators’ questions about NPPD and Omaha Public Power District. “If you don’t listen to the people, if you spend their money carelessly, there’s going to be consequences for all involved.”
If any audience member supported the R-Project, he or she didn’t acknowledge it. Dr. Brent Steffen, who ranches near Thedford and practices medicine in Kearney, used his turn at the microphone to ask for a show of hands for and against the line. No hands in favor could be seen from the front row, while virtually every hand was raised in opposition.
Harms and Hines, who are based at Fish and Wildlife’s Nebraska offices at Alda’s Interstate 80 exit, updated the audience on their agency’s progress in addressing issues with the R-Project within the federal government’s purview.
The agency is completing its on-the-ground surveys of the route preferred by NPPD, which has applied for a permit to begin construction while mitigating the transmission line’s impact on the endangered American burying beetle.
NPPD has agreed to buy and restore a partly drained, privately owned 500-acre site in Blaine County to help replace the species’ likely population losses along the route.
Meanwhile, the biologists said, Fish and Wildlife has lengthened and broadened the project corridor’s “area of potential effects” on historic and cultural sites — effects NPPD would have to avoid, minimize or mitigate — as they revise the project’s draft environmental impact statement.
The agency has identified seven sites with “potential adverse effects.” The sites include stretches of well-preserved ruts of the Oregon/California Trail south of Sutherland and the Mormon Trail north of it, a prehistoric camp with Native American artifacts in the Birdwood Creek valley and the “state aid bridge” on a county road north of Sutherland.
A ranch along U.S. Highway 83 north of Stapleton and St. John’s Lutheran Church near Brewster also appear on the Fish and Wildlife list.
Sutherland trail historian Linda Tacey and two Nebraska members of the Oregon-California Trails Association were among those pleading with Fish and Wildlife to make NPPD move the R-Project lines east to avoid the ruts.
They said the Oregon Trail ruts, located on land owned by Jim Hoaglund west of the O’Fallon’s Bluff eastbound Interstate 80 rest area, run at least seven wagons wide. The Mormon Trail ruts are similarly spectacular, they said.
“All this (risk) could be eliminated by moving the route a little bit,” Hoaglund said. “I don’t know why we have to keep tearing up American history.”
Harms and Hines read letters into the record from Lisa Burke and Muriel Clark, the Lincoln County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s executive director and assistant director, respectively, expressing their group’s official opposition to the R-Project route.
“The only acceptable solution is to avoid the adverse effects altogether” and move the line, Burke wrote.
