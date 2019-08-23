A Blair sixth-grader died Friday morning when the bicycle he was on was hit by a semitrailer truck, Blair police said.
Jaycoby Estrada, 11, was on a northbound bike crossing Washington Street before 8:15 a.m. when the bike was struck by a southbound semitrailer turning east toward downtown Blair from 19th Street, said Russ Cook, a detective with the Blair Police Department.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Cook said.
In a note sent home to parents, Blair Community Schools Superintendent Randy Gilson didn't identify Jaycoby, but said the student who was killed attended Otte Middle School.
The district has a crisis intervention team made up of professionals to help students, parents and school personnel, Gilson said.
It's the second time this week a child has died in the Omaha area after being struck by a vehicle.
Abby Whitford, a fifth-grader at Trumble Park Elementary School in Papillion, died Wednesday morning. The 10-year-old was struck by a car Tuesday in downtown Papillion.
In Blair, counselors will be available until 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Otte Middle School, 555 Jackson St. Counselors also are available at all of the district's school buildings for any student who may need or want help after Friday's death.
The district also works directly with Arbor Family Counseling in Omaha for the Student Assistance Program, which provides two free counseling sessions for every student in the district, Gilson said in the note. They have a 24-hour phone access line at 402-330-0960.
"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need," Gilson said.
The intersection of 19th Street, which is U.S. Highway 75, and Washington, which is Nebraska Highway 91/U.S. Highway 30, was closed for about 3½ hours, Cook said. The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene, as did an inspector with the Nebraska State Patrol, he said.
Blair police are not yet releasing the name of the semi driver.
In July, a 14-year-old Blair girl was killed when she was ejected from an SUV driven by another 14-year-old on a farm field road.
