YORK, Neb. — An ordinance that would have banned convicted or registered sex offenders from living within 500 feet of a school or child care facility in York was given a second public reading and then dropped for good.
The matter came before the York City Council during Thursday night‘s regular session.
This type of regulation was discussed six years ago by that council, but no action was taken.
It was recently revisited because some residents expressed concerns about sex offenders currently living in close proximity of such facilities and others allegedly considering moving into those areas.
According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry , there are 52 registered sex offenders living in York; 21 of those registered sex offenders are inmates at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.
That means there are 31 registered sex offenders living in private residences in York, double the number registered in 2012, which was the last time the council considered such an ordinance.
York City Attorney Charles Campbell explained earlier that state law only allows the restriction from schools and child care facilities licensed by the state, and there are no allowable restrictions when it comes to parks, churches or other places frequented by children.
The proposed ordinance included that any person who violated the ordinance, if enacted, would have been subject to a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.
While state law already establishes this restriction, local governments must enact it in order for it to be enforced.
Thursday night, members of the Ordinance Committee said they didn’t feel that it was something the city should enact.
“We met about this, looked at closely and the data says that restrictions like this don’t make a community safer and in fact create a false sense of safety,” said council member Sheila Hubbard.
“One thing that stood out to us is that if we drew a circle around all the schools and the child care facilities, people would be displaced and that would be a problem for families,” Councilman Mat Wagner said. “There is no evidence that they are recommitting these crimes and we found this to actually be more detrimental.”
“I have also heard, from people in York, that they worried this type of restriction would push them (registered sex offenders) to not report their residencies,” Councilman Ron Mogul said.
