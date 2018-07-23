The Scribner City Council is meeting tonight to discuss an ordinance that would prohibit renting apartments or homes to immigrants in the country illegally, and to prohibit hiring such undocumented workers. The council voted unanimously on June 25 to give first-round approval to the measure.

[Read the previous story: Nebraska town moves close to adopting Fremont-style housing law banning illegal immigrants]

Reporter Paul Hammel is providing live updates from the meeting:

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

