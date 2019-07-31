LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Lincoln businessman Tony Goins will become the fourth economic development director of his administration.

Goins is currently director of branded products for Lincoln Industries, where he leads a sales team responsible for aftermarket truck and Harley-Davidson parts. He also is chief executive officer and a partner with the Capital Cigar Lounge and leads a consulting firm Business Optimizer and Partners LLC.

“I am thrilled to have Tony’s executive experience and entrepreneurial drive,” Ricketts said. “Tony understands what it takes to build organizations and recruit new investments to the state. With his talent and experience, we will continue to lead the nation in new projects, build Nebraska’s brand around the world, and keep bringing great job opportunities to the state for the next generation.”

Goins said he looked forward to working with the governor and private-sector partners to develop Nebraska.

“From its incredible people and family-oriented communities to its great quality of life and pro-growth climate, Nebraska is positioned to attract new talent and investment from across the nation and around the globe,” he said. “Together, we can grow our state’s brand and take our business recruitment efforts to the next level.”

Goins was the chief operating officer and executive vice president for Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank and vice president of Cabela’s Retail Corp. before the company was bought out.

He previously worked as an executive for CertusBank and JPMorgan Chase and for organizations ranging from American Express to the United Services Automobile Association. During his time at JPMorgan and Chase, he led international teams in the Philippines and Mexico.

He is scheduled to start Oct. 7 at a salary of $200,000.

He replaces outgoing Director Dave Rippe, who is leaving Aug. 9 to return home to Hastings, where he will work in real estate and talent development. Dan Curran will serve as interim economic development director.

List: The Omaha area's largest employers

11 companies, organizations or institutions in the Omaha-area have 2,500 or more employees, according to 2018 data from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

1 of 11

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription