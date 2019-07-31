LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that Lincoln businessman Tony Goins will become the fourth economic development director of his administration.
Goins is currently director of branded products for Lincoln Industries, where he leads a sales team responsible for aftermarket truck and Harley-Davidson parts. He also is chief executive officer and a partner with the Capital Cigar Lounge and leads a consulting firm Business Optimizer and Partners LLC.
“I am thrilled to have Tony’s executive experience and entrepreneurial drive,” Ricketts said. “Tony understands what it takes to build organizations and recruit new investments to the state. With his talent and experience, we will continue to lead the nation in new projects, build Nebraska’s brand around the world, and keep bringing great job opportunities to the state for the next generation.”
Goins said he looked forward to working with the governor and private-sector partners to develop Nebraska.
“From its incredible people and family-oriented communities to its great quality of life and pro-growth climate, Nebraska is positioned to attract new talent and investment from across the nation and around the globe,” he said. “Together, we can grow our state’s brand and take our business recruitment efforts to the next level.”
Goins was the chief operating officer and executive vice president for Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank and vice president of Cabela’s Retail Corp. before the company was bought out.
He previously worked as an executive for CertusBank and JPMorgan Chase and for organizations ranging from American Express to the United Services Automobile Association. During his time at JPMorgan and Chase, he led international teams in the Philippines and Mexico.
He is scheduled to start Oct. 7 at a salary of $200,000.
He replaces outgoing Director Dave Rippe, who is leaving Aug. 9 to return home to Hastings, where he will work in real estate and talent development. Dan Curran will serve as interim economic development director.
