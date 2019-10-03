20190813_new_addiction

LINCOLN — Nebraska's Republican governor is slamming the launch of an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Gov. Pete Ricketts called the move "the next of a long parade of desperate attempts by national Democrats to subvert the will of the American people and remove a duly elected president from office."

In a statement issued Thursday, Ricketts defended the president for "the unprecedented transparency" in publicly releasing the transcript of his controversial telephone call with the Ukrainian president about business dealings involving the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Ricketts' statement also condemne the actions of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in opening the impeachment inquiry.

"As (U.S. Senate Majority) Leader Mitch McConnell has said, Senate committees are already reviewing these materials ‘through a fair, bipartisan, and regular process,’ " Ricketts said. "National Democrats need to stop playing political games and respect the will of the voters.”

In 2016, the Ricketts family initially opposed Trump in his presidential campaign, helping fund a group that tried to block his candidacy. But later, as the field of candidates narrowed, Pete Ricketts endorsed the New York businessman. 

Pete Ricketts' brother, Todd, is overseeing fundraising for the president's, 2020 reelection campaign as the Republican National Committee finance chair.

