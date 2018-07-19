Law enforcement officials have located a mother, father and their infant girl who fled from their apartment in Sidney, Nebraska.
An Amber Alert activated by Sidney police Wednesday evening to determine the whereabouts of the family has been canceled.
The alert was canceled after the child was recovered in Colorado and two people were arrested.
Authorities were seeking Maria Campa, 37, and Carlos Zamora, 41, on a felony custody violation out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska. Their baby's name is Betty Zamora.
Sidney Police Chief Joe Aikens said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had taken custody of the baby at birth because she tested positive for controlled substances.
That was six weeks ago, and Monday the infant was returned to the family, he said.
Authorities were doing follow-up checks on the baby, he said, and sometime early Tuesday morning the parents took their baby and left their apartment.
Sidney police believe the family, originally from Colorado, may have been headed to Kansas or Arizona. Aikens said the baby may have had a teenage sibling who went with the parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.