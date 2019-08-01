Trooper Clint Zost took this photo on May 21 near Dawson, in far southeast Nebraska. It received 68,320 votes to win a photo contest organized by the American Association of State Troopers. The second-place finisher, Michigan, received 58,463 votes.
A striking photo of a Nebraska State Patrol car with a tornado in the background helped the patrol win a national best-looking cruiser contest.
The winner of the competition, organized by the American Association of State Troopers, was decided by a vote of the public. Voters chose from among a collection of cruisers from state and highway patrols from across the U.S.
The contest ran from July 16 through Tuesday.
The photo was taken by Trooper Clint Zost on May 21 near Dawson, Nebraska, which is northwest of Falls City in the southeast corner of the state. The tornado did not cause any significant damage, the patrol noted, but Zost reported it to emergency managers, who activated warning sirens in the area. Zost then shot the photo, which the patrol said went viral on social media.
The contest attracted 394,572 votes, said Joan Breeding, director of operations for the troopers group. Nebraska’s photo received 68,320 votes, she said, followed by Michigan’s, which garnered 58,463 votes.
The Nebraska photo “was a good shot of the car and the tornado,” Breeding said. “We encouraged departments to be creative. ... Some of them get into it.”
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, thanked people for voting for the patrol’s entry.
“Trooper Zost’s epic photo of his cruiser with a tornado in the background captured attention around the nation,” Bolduc said, “but it also demonstrates that troopers are out in the elements, working to protect the public even when severe weather strikes.”
The Nebraska photo will be featured on the cover of the 2020 American Association of State Troopers’ calendar. The other agencies that will be represented are from Michigan, New Hampshire, Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, California and Minnesota.
The troopers association supports the families of state troopers across the country, including the families of troopers killed in the line of duty. Proceeds from the calendar go to the AAST Foundation, which financially supports those missions.
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the sky in the Millard area of Omaha on Aug. 16, 2016. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky in Omaha on April 22, 2015. The group came together through the meetup.com website. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The snow moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk, Nebraska. A blizzard pounded Norfolk with high winds and heavy, wet snow. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog rises from the Missouri River and covers the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Jan. 5, 2010. Temperatures were close to 20 degrees below zero as the area remains in the middle of a cold snap. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Residents of the Nebraska Panhandle enjoyed unseasonably mild temperatures and cloud cover on Aug. 12, 2004. This photograph of Interstate 80 was taken near Sidney, Nebraska. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flocks of waterfowl fill the sky as the sun rises over Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska, on March 3, 2018. The park led "Marsh Madness" tours at sunrise and sunset to view migrating waterfowl. REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sharon Vencil walks her dogs Blackie and Whitie along the Field Club Trail on March 6, 2018, in Omaha. Vencil said the weather wasn't too bad, but she was still being cautious not to fall on the slick trail. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, cattails and trees are highlighted at Island Lake, a popular hunting area at the Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Garden County, Nebraska, on Nov. 17, 2013. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on July 27, 2006. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sandhills on July 7, 2009, near Thedford, Nebraska. JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Beiermann
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on June 10, 2007. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Soderlin
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016. CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha as winter weather returns to the area on Feb. 24, 2017. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunsets behind Chimney Rock National Historic Site on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
REBECCA S. GRATZ
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market shopping district as an ice storm moves into the Omaha area on Jan. 15, 2017. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015, in Omaha. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills on a late summer day southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen Tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MARK DAVIS
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001. JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JEFF BEIERMANN
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the wind speed picks up a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brendan Sullivan
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008. JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Beiermann
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015, in Omaha. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MARK DAVIS
MATT MILLER
The rising sun illuminates a tree and a windmill in a snow- covered field along U.S. Highway 20 between Rushville and Chadron, Nebraska, on March 1, 2017. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The College Home Run Derby was held at TD Ameritrade Park and was highlighted by The World-Herald's annual independence day fireworks display on July 2, 2015. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
MARK DAVIS
CHRIS MACHIAN
The weekend's perfect weather colored the clouds at sunset south of Wymore, Nebraska, on Oct. 23, 2004. CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
CRAIG CHANDLER
Deer chill out at Chalco Hills Recreation Area on Feb. 22, 2018, in Omaha. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A leaf is covered in a dusting of snow near 138th and Hickory Streets on Dec. 18, 2014, in Millard. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN
A runner emerges from the edge of the rising sun on Sept. 11, 2015, at Zorinsky Lake Park and Recreation Area in Omaha. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN
Nearly 45 minutes after sunset an orange and blue glow is seen setting behind the Omaha skyline flanked between trees in Council Bluffs on Jan. 11, 2018. BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Raindrops collect on a flower following early showers on May 10, 2017, in Millard. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The promise of rain is fleeting for the seven windmills on the Watson Ranch north of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on U.S. 71 on May 16, 2004. JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Beiermann
A crescent moon sets behind the UNO bell tower in Omaha on Nov. 6, 2013. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Davis
Ralph Remmert is depicted in the mural "Fertile Ground" near 13th and Mike Fahey Streets in north downtown Omaha on June 19, 2017. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT MILLER
MATT MILLER
The sun rises over St. Paul Lutheran Church, located three miles north of Republican City, Nebraska, in March 2004. JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JEFF BEIERMANN
Geese are silhouetted in the color and clouds as the sun sets at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Feb. 21, 2016. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS
The sun rises on Chimney Rock on Feb. 19, 2014, near McGrew, Nebraska. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN
ALYSSA SCHUKAR
A bespangled vest awaits a rider during Nebraska's Big Rodeo on July 25, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
ALYSSA SCHUKAR
Horses stand in the snow on Feb. 22, 2018, in Omaha. SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
SARAH HOFFMAN
MATT MILLER
ALYSSA SCHUKAR
A break in the clouds highlights downtown Omaha as seen from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs as severe storms passed through the Omaha area on June 5, 2014. MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Davis
John Wanief waits for the bus in a shelter at 120th Street and West Center Road as cold rain pours down in Millard on Nov. 11, 2015. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
A red tail hawk perches on a light stanchion backed by the moon and overlooking the property near the Indian Creek development in Omaha on Feb. 27, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks with two dogs in Memorial Park near Dodge Street as many sledders go down the hill in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 2, 2016. MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD