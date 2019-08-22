Fatal pic, 8/22

Lincoln County sheriff's deputies investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision early Thursday on U.S. Highway 83 about 12 miles south of downtown North Platte.

 JOE VOLCEK/NORTH PLATTE TELEGRAPH

A person was killed Thursday morning in a crash south of North Platte.

Lincoln County sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on U.S. Highway 83 about 12 miles south of downtown North Platte. The wreck took place in foggy conditions near the Nu Star Energy pipeline plant.

The Nebraska State Patrol advised motorists on U.S. 83 to find alternate routes between Lake Maloney and the north junction with Nebraska Highway 23.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription