A person was killed Thursday morning in a crash south of North Platte.
Lincoln County sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on U.S. Highway 83 about 12 miles south of downtown North Platte. The wreck took place in foggy conditions near the Nu Star Energy pipeline plant.
The Nebraska State Patrol advised motorists on U.S. 83 to find alternate routes between Lake Maloney and the north junction with Nebraska Highway 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.