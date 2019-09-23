The names of the three people who were killed in a crash Friday afternoon near Gibbon, Nebraska, were released Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday at mile marker 284 on Interstate 80, about 13 miles east of the Kearney exit.
Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80, the patrol said. The driver of a semitrailer truck failed to slow and the semi struck the slowed vehicles from the rear, officials said.
The initial collision caused a chain reaction involving seven vehicles, the patrol said. The first vehicle struck by the semi was a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan Vanicek, 37, of Schuyler. Vanicek was taken by medical helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he later was pronounced dead.
A passenger in the Silverado, Daniel Seelhoff, 50, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, 54-year-old Scott Gaylord of Lincoln, also was fatally injured in the crash. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was pronounced dead.
Three other people were injured in the crash, the patrol said, but none of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening.
The driver of the semi, Kenneth Kratt, 34, of Madera, California, was not seriously injured in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic for about seven hours, while westbound lanes were closed for about an hour.
Does this become a simple manslaughter case, where the semi driver is found guilty (of killing 3 people and injuring several others) and sentenced to 1-2 years in prison, then released inside of 1 year for good behavior ? Seems to be too simplistic. Maybe the future civil court lawsuits will cause him, and his employer, significant pain financially.
