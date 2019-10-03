Two people have died after a two-vehicle, head-on collision west of Madison, Nebraska.
The crash occurred Wednesday evening a half-mile east of the junction of Nebraska Highways 121 and 32, Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said in a press release. Madison County sheriff's deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol and Madison Fire and Rescue workers were sent to the scene about 8:35 p.m.
An eastbound 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 79-year-old Francisco A. Alarcon of Madison crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 75-year-old Janice E. Preister of rural Lindsay, Volk said.
A short time after the initial crash, a 2017 Ford Edge drove through the scene and struck the Trailblazer.
A person who came upon the crash pulled Alarcon out of the Trailblazer and attempted CPR until rescue workers arrived, Volk said.
Alarcon was taken to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Preister was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Ford Edge also was taken to Faith Regional, but that person's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Highway 32 remained closed for about three hours while the Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
Madison is about 15 miles south of Norfolk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.