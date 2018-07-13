Two people, including a small child, died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska’s Pierce County.
About 12:45 p.m., the driver of a Buick Enclave tried to turn west onto Nebraska Highway 13 from U.S. Highway 81 when the SUV was struck by a southbound semitrailer truck, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The crash site is five miles north of Norfolk and east of Hadar.
The driver of the Enclave, Rebecca Fischer, 36, of Plainview, was pronounced dead at the scene. A child, Lium Fischer, 4, who was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, later died.
Another child in the SUV, Scarlett Fischer, 5, also was taken to the hospital in Norfolk. A third child, Lara Fischer, 2, was taken by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. The two girls were expected to survive, the patrol said.
The driver of the semi, Tanner Albus, 26, of Decatur, was taken to the hospital in Norfolk for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.