A driver died Thursday in a traffic slowdown on Interstate 80 near Milford.
The fatal crash occurred when a pickup pulling a camper collided with the rear of a semitrailer truck that was slowing for one-lane traffic, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
The collision occurred about noon in the westbound lanes of I-80. Each vehicle carried only a driver. The sheriff's office didn't say which vehicle the deceased was driving.
