A driver died Thursday in a traffic slowdown on Interstate 80 near Milford.

The fatal crash occurred when a pickup pulling a camper collided with the rear of a semitrailer truck that was slowing for one-lane traffic, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. 

The collision occurred about noon in the westbound lanes of I-80. Each vehicle carried only a driver. The sheriff's office didn't say which vehicle the deceased was driving.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription