Authorities in Webster County said Sunday they found one of two men that drowned while fishing in the Republican River near Guide Rock, Nebraska.
An adult male drowning victim was located about 9:25 a.m. in the river within one-half mile east of the Guide Rock Diversion Dam. A Grand Island dive and rescue team was helping search near the dam area Sunday, according to a post on the Webster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday afternoon about the possible drownings. Someone reported that the two men were fishing at a dam on the river in south-central Nebraska when they were pulled under the water by an undertow.
Fire and rescue squads from Guide Rock, Red Cloud, Hebron and Deshler were called to help in the search. The search for the missing man is expected to continue Monday.
