An Omaha police sergeant received high praise this week upon receiving a prestigious award from the U.S. Marshals Service for his work in apprehending violent fugitives from justice.

Sgt. Jeff Kopietz received the U.S. Marshals Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award Thursday at a ceremony in Washington D.C.

Kopietz is a team leader with the Metro Fugitive Task Force and has helped arrest thousands of fugitives. A statement issued by the Marshals Service praised Kopietz’s decision-making, command of policy and law and ability to assess rapidly evolving situations.

“His professional abilities, courage and honor (are) without question,” said Scott Kracl, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska. “What I personally appreciate even more and believe separates Officer Kopietz from others, is his character, honesty and integrity, not only on the job but in his personal life as well.”

Kopietz is the first member of the Omaha Police Department to receive the award. During his time with the Metro Fugitive Task Force, the team has arrested 13,700 violent criminals, according to Omaha Police, with 46 percent of those arrests under the leadership of the Omaha Police Department. The task force is made up of officers from multiple agencies at the federal, state and local level.

He was with the team attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a shooting suspect when the man opened fire, killing Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco. Kopietz returned fire and fatally shot the man.

