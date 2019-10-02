20191002_new_floodwatch_rs01

A woman crosses over Douglas Street using a pedestrian walkway near 15th Street as rain falls in downtown Omaha on Tuesday.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The rain that fell Tuesday across eastern Nebraska set records in three cities, the National Weather Service said.

Omaha recorded 2.12 inches of rain, topping the old record of 1.86, which was set in 1950. The 2.83 inches recorded in Lincoln shattered the old record of 1.65 inches, set in 1891. It also was Lincoln's second-highest total for any day in October, behind only the 4.70 inches recorded on Oct. 30, 1979, the weather service said.

Norfolk's Tuesday total of 1.13 inches of rain topped the .84 of an inch of rain recorded in that city in 2017.

Tobias, Nebraska, a village about 40 miles northwest of Beatrice, recorded 4.15 inches of rain on Tuesday.

The next best chance for rain will come late Friday night into Saturday morning, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a Valley-based weather service meteorologist. Although only about an inch of rain is expected from that front, Nicolaisen said the atmosphere in the area is wetter than the weather service has ever recorded in October.  

