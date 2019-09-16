A 17-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after he pulled a driver from a fiery crash he witnessed in Norfolk. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Wyatt Smydra's actions "were nothing short of heroic and kept the driver from sustaining severe burns or worse."

The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday on West Omaha Avenue near South 37th Street in Norfolk. An eastbound pickup truck driven by Jesse Zobrist crossed the center of the road and collided with a westbound SUV driven by Jodi Schnebel. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch. 

The SUV caught fire, and deputies said Smydra was able to free the driver by cutting her seat belt and pulling her from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames. 

Zobrist suffered serious injuries and was  flown to a hospital. Schnebel was taken to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

The accident remains under investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

