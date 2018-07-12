CLEARWATER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man has died after a farm accident in northeast Nebraska.
Antelope County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol were sent around 5:50 p.m. Monday to the farm, which is situated about 5 miles northwest of Clearwater.
The Norfolk Daily News reported that the injured man authorities found was taken to Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. He died there.
Authorities say Robert Pokorny been using an auger in a grain bin.
