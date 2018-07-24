Two new dogs are now working with the Nebraska State Patrol's service dogs unit.

Koda, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, works with Trooper Jesse Pfeifer, who is stationed in Norfolk. Last week, Koda helped find 141 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle.

Amos, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd, works with Trooper Brent Potthoff, who is stationed in Sidney.

Amos and Koda are trained for patrol and detecting controlled-substances duties, the patrol said.

The new dogs bring the unit to nine dogs around the state, with another expected to join the team sometime soon.

Koda and Amos replace two retired dogs: Eddie, who worked with Potthoff, and Murphy, who retired after his handler was promoted to sergeant in Omaha, the patrol said.

