Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.