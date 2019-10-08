A 31-year-old Nebraska woman died Monday in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Hastings on Nebraska Highway 74.
Haley Bohlen of rural Fairfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office. An infant in Bohlen's vehicle, who had been secured in a rear-facing infant seat, was taken to a Hastings hospital. The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the infant is doing well.
Bohlen was driving a 2009 Ford Expedition westbound on Highway 74 shortly after 4 p.m. when it collided with the rear of a straight truck. The truck had slowed and was preparing to turn into a field entrance when it was hit from behind by the SUV, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the truck, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital in Hastings with minor injuries. Deputies were assisted on scene by several agencies, including Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
