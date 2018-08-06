A Nebraska woman has died in a hot-air balloon crash in Colorado.

Dana Joyce Haskell, 73, of Columbus, died when the balloon did a hard landing, according to Park County, Colorado, Coroner David Kintz Jr.

The crash landing occurred Friday. The balloon was carrying nine passengers and two pilots when it crashed into the ground near Hartsel, according to a statement by the Park County Emergency Management Office.

Haskell was among two women who were were injured. She was life-flighted to a hospital in Colorado Springs and died there later that evening.

The flight originated out of the Hartsel area. The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Park County Coroner are investigating.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

