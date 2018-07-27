Nebraska State Patrol troopers wrapped up a weeklong effort July 21 targeting unsafe driving habits.
The patrol said the effort was part of Operation Safe Driver, a national initiative by the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance.
Troopers conducted 305 traffic stops, primarily related to moving violations, the patrol said.
Troopers issued citations and warnings for speeding (212), improper lane change (13), following too closely (8), failure to obey a traffic-control device (6), and no seat belt (6), among other violations.
The special enforcement covered drivers operating commercial and non-commercial vehicles.
