An eye-catching, night photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with a wildfire in the background is among pictures from across the U.S. under consideration for a nationwide calendar.
Voting is under way online for the 13 best-looking state patrol cruisers in the U.S., with those top 13 earning a place in the American Association of State Troopers' 2019 calendar.
Voters can go here for photos of all cruisers in the contest. Then click or "like'' your favorite picture.
"It's a fun contest for each state to earn some bragging rights about who has the best looking cruiser photograph,'' said Thomas Cody, public information officer for the NSP.
Thomas said the patrol let the public pick its entry this year from among 16 photos in an NSP Facebook contest held last month.
Contest voting ends Wednesday at 5 p.m. EDT.
