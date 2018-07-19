Nebraska state fire marshal, energy office director stepping down

LINCOLN — Two state officials have announced plans to step down from their posts in the coming months.
State Fire Marshal Jim Heine plans to retire Sept. 30, following 29 years of working in state government. Energy Office Director David Bracht will step down Aug. 1 to return to his private law practice.
Gov. Pete Ricketts praised both men. He said Heine helped build a well-regarded organization focused on protecting public safety.
Under Bracht’s leadership, Ricketts said, the energy office worked on expanding E-15 fuel pumps across the state and promoting ethanol and alternative energy.
A search has begun for a new fire marshal. The energy post will be filled on an interim basis by Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Director Jim Macy.
