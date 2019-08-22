GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — When people come to this year’s Nebraska State Fair, it will have a different look and feel to it, and that’s by design.
This year’s fair — running Friday through Sept. 2 — celebrates both the 150th anniversary of the Nebraska State Fair and the 10th anniversary of the fair coming to Grand Island in 2010.
For both Lori Cox, State Fair executive director, and Chris Kircher, chairman of the Nebraska State Fair Board of Directors, this year’s fair is not only a celebration of the past, but also a look ahead .
While planning for the future in a rapidly changing world is difficult nowadays, Cox said it is a “must.”
“It is my responsibility, as a fair manager, that we are thinking ahead when it comes to long-term growth and try to stay ahead of the curve of where our industry is going,” Cox said.
“People demand change and experiences that are fresh and different.”
A popular change this year is the bundling of concert performances by genre at affordable prices, for example. Also this year, instead of designated areas for the marketplace, food court and entertainment stages, everything is interspersed, with the goal of heightening fairgoers’ overall experience.
“I hope people see the depth of the programming better,” Cox said. “One of the things that fairs struggle with is folks saying it is the same old, same old. The real key to fair growth and management always comes from programming.”
Change is a balancing act with tradition and the things people expect at the fair.
Kircher said when planning this year’s fair, they wanted a blend of the old and the new. That includes the many cherished traditions fairgoers have, along with creating new traditions for the next generation of fairgoers.
The fair’s focus is on learning to adapt to changes, such as the impact of social media. But Cox said the changes still have to be defined as Nebraska.
“We have to show people how they can come to the fair and have a front-porch experience,” Cox said.
Kircher said organizers are excited about celebrating the State Fair’s 150th anniversary.
In addition, Cox and Kircher are excited about the changes that are happening at the Thompson Equine Area. They want to continue to expand the equestrian offerings in the area, such as this year’s rough stock rodeo, along with tapping into Nebraska’s western ranching heritage.
For the short term, Kircher said, taking care of the maintenance of the existing facilities is a high priority. Those facilities play a year-round role at Fonner Park in drawing different livestock and trade shows.
One project organizers are hoping to complete is adding a barn and show arena for small animals, such as poultry, rabbits and other small animals.
Kircher said Grand Island has been an exceptional partner for the fair since it moved here 10 years ago. Since the move, he said, the fair has continued to grow.
“Grand Island has been an ideal host. The number of volunteers we get, the enthusiasm and support have just been outstanding.”
For more information about this year’s fair, visit statefair.org.
