LINCOLN (AP) — A prison staff member has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.
The Nebraska Correctional Services Department said the staffer member, a corporal, performed a sex act on an inmate twice while she was on duty.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the staffer has been suspended without pay.
Online court records don't show that the staffer has been formally charged.
