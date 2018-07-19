LINCOLN — State prison and security workers voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to create a new union, expressing hope that it will lead to better pay and working conditions, particularly for prison guards.
“The goals are simple: make our workplaces safe, make our jobs places that people want to make their careers,” said Mike Chipman, and Omaha-based corrections caseworker who is president of the new union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88.
Ballots counted on Thursday showed that state security workers employed in state prisons, regional centers, youth rehabilitation centers and the State Capitol voted 510 to 47 to switch from the Nebraska Association of Public Employees of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (NAPE/AFSCME) to the FOP. About 35 percent of the 1,600 workers in those jobs voted in the mail election.
Troubles within the state prison system, including two deadly riots in the past three years, have been linked to staffing issues, such as high turnover, mandatory overtime and lower pay among state corrections officers.
A recent World-Herald story detailed how many state workers have left for better-paying and less-hazardous jobs with county jails. One sore point among state workers is that they do not get yearly raises for longevity or merit, as their counterparts who work at county jails do.
Chipman, who works at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha, has said that workers sought the switch in hopes that they will be better represented by a union that works specifically with law enforcement employees. FOP lodges represent sheriff’s deputies in both Douglas and Lancaster Counties, as well as other police and sheriff’s workers across the state.
By contrast, NAPE/AFSCME bargains for 10,000 state employees who work for several different state agencies in various jobs.
Chipman said that security workers at state prisons and mental health facilities have “endured extreme working conditions for far too long” and want a change.
“Solving the staffing crisis in corrections must be the first order of business,” he said. “If the governor will work together with us in this challenge, we know how to solve this piece of the puzzle.”
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said Thursday that the administration has been employing “innovative strategies” to address issues at corrections, and stands ready to work with workers’ chosen representatives.
John Antonich, the executive director of NAPE/AFSCME, said Thursday that he wished the new union well.
In recent days, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bob Krist has called on Ricketts, a Republican, to fire State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, citing a lack of progress in fixing the staffing and overcrowding problems within the state prison system. The Ricketts campaign has said that Frakes has made “great strides” and called the request from Krist an act of desperation.
ACLU of Nebraska has sued the state over its overcrowded prisons, which hold about 1,900 more inmates than their design capacity. Nebraska has the second-most overcrowded prison system in the United States.
Thursday’s vote means that the FOP will represent the security workers when they begin negotiating a new labor contract for 2019-21 in September.
