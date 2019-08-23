Tourism tshirt mug

U.S. Travel Association judges liked Nebraska’s “honest, authentic, approach to positioning.” (One might say that marketing lingo is not for everyone.)

 NEBRASKA TOURISM COMMISSION

LINCOLN — Visiting Nebraska may not be “for everyone,” as the tourism campaign says, but the motto is a national award winner.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Travel Association awarded Nebraska Tourism a 2019 Mercury Award for excellence in creative destination marketing for the state’s 10-month-old travel motto: “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”

The award was announced in front of an audience of 1,100 at a conference in Austin, Texas.

“This is an honor and a big deal for the state of Nebraska,” said John Ricks, executive director of the Nebraska Tourism Commission. He said it was the first time he could remember that the state had won an award at the Travel Association’s Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations.

The Tourism Commission said judges liked the “honest, authentic approach to positioning” and said the commission had “worked with tight budget constraints and drove admirable results.”

“Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone” debuted in October and went viral, gaining more than $7.1 million in publicity value because of attention from media like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Overall traffic to VisitNebraska.com is up nearly 30% since the campaign began, with orders of the state travel guide up by 20%, according to Erin Lenz, a spokeswoman for the State Tourism Commission.

Not all are in love with the slogan. Some letters to the editor have complained that it was an abrupt shift from the state’s unofficial slogan — “Nebraska: The Good Life” — and wasn’t inclusive.

But Lenz said that some criticism is to be expected “with everything.”

Visit Omaha, an effort of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau, also received an award at the Austin event, for a creative custom mailer sent to trade show attendees. It increased attendance at Omaha’s booth, resulting in the visitors bureau interacting with more meeting planners than ever before, the commission said.

