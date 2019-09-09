A 57-year-old Adams, Nebraska, man died Sunday when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a train in Johnson County.
Wesley B. Dorn was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The incident was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. Patrol officials learned of it about 5:30 p.m.
Investigators determined that Dorn was driving a vehicle southbound on 611 Avenue near Locust Street in Sterling, Nebraska, when the vehicle failed to stop. It was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
Sterling is a village of about 500 people northwest of Tecumseh in southeast Nebraska. The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.