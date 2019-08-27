A 46-year-old Schuyler, Nebraska, man was killed when he was pinned underneath the semitrailer truck he was working on.

Jason Pokorny was found by employees of Faltys Enterprise in Schuyler as they arrived around 7 a.m. Monday, said Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber.

The shop owner had given Pokorny permission to work on his semi while the business was closed, Farber said.

Pokorny was replacing a floating axle behind the cab of the semi and had removed some bolts when he became pinned, Farber said. 

Pokorny was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schuyler is about 75 miles west-northwest of Omaha between Fremont and Columbus.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

