A 24-year-old man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash about seven miles north of Stanton, Nebraska.
Devon Thelen of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. He was ejected from an SUV that came to a rest on top of him.
Investigators determined that Thelen was southbound on 566th Avenue just after midnight when the SUV left the roadway and rolled several times. The crash scene was discovered about 6:30 a.m. by a passerby.
Thelen was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.