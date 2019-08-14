Stanton County crash

Devon Thelen of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office said. 

 STANTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 24-year-old man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle rollover crash about seven miles north of Stanton, Nebraska.

Devon Thelen of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. He was ejected from an SUV that came to a rest on top of him. 

Investigators determined that Thelen was southbound on 566th Avenue just after midnight when the SUV left the roadway and rolled several times. The crash scene was discovered about 6:30 a.m. by a passerby. 

Thelen was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

