A 38-year-old Nebraska man died early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

Brian C. Gurule of Kearney was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. A passing motorist noticed the crash and called authorities about 1:15 a.m.

Investigators determined that Gurule, who was wearing a seat belt, was eastbound just west of the I-80’s Wood River interchange. He apparently lost control of the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck he was driving.

The pickup left the roadway, went into a ditch on the south side of the road and hit a tree.

The Wood River Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

