WASHINGTON — Nebraska State Sen. John McCollister is speaking out against his own Republican Party and President Donald Trump.
“The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country,” McCollister wrote on Twitter Sunday night. “As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it’s the truth.”
In a phone interview Monday, McCollister said he has been concerned about the direction of his party for some time, but the horrors of people being gunned down over the weekend represented a tipping point.
I of course am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist.
McCollister's Twitter posts came after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that left 21 people dead and 25 injured. Authorities have linked the gunman to a manifesto posted online that railed against an "invasion" of Latino immigrants, particularly in Texas.
McCollister, 72, has identified as a moderate voice in the party and represents a district in central Omaha. His father, the late John Y. McCollister, was a Republican who served in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 1970s.
“What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party,” he wrote. “We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries “sh*tholes,” tells women of color to “go back” to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth.”
He said Republican lawmakers look the other way and say nothing because they are afraid of losing elections.
“No more,” he wrote. “When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing. The time is now for us Republicans to be honest with what is happening inside our party. We are better than this and I implore my Republican colleagues to stand up and do the right thing.”
In the interview, McCollister specifically cited members of Nebraska’s all-GOP congressional delegation as lacking in their responses to the president and his rhetoric.
For example, Trump said that several women of color in the House, all citizens, should go back to where they came from.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., responded by calling the statements “unacceptable” but stopped short of labeling them racist. And he has stood by his endorsement of Trump.
Other members of the delegation also offered muted criticisms or simply avoided commenting on Trump’s statements altogether.
“I’d like to see some moral outrage from some of our Republican officeholders,” McCollister said. “The silence is deafening.”
McCollister told The World-Herald that his father wouldn’t recognize today’s GOP. He said his hope is that enough people will speak up that party leaders will have to take notice.
McCollister won a second term in the Nebraska Legislature last year by defeating left-leaning Democratic opponents. He did not garner a challenge from the right, despite having shown a willingness to buck party leaders.
That included voting against “Choose Life” license plates, seeking to expand Medicaid coverage and asking the Nebraska attorney general to back off trying to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
McCollister's Sunday tweets garnered lots of attention. He noted that his followers had increased tenfold to more than 6,500 by Monday morning and that the number was continuing to climb.
“The overwhelming message that I’m getting from people is, ‘Thanks for speaking up — I’ve felt this way for a long time,’” he said.
He is absolutely correct and I am glad to see one of our state politicians finally speak out. The deplorable things that the pres says are totally wrong and it surprises me that good republicans have remained silent .
Thankfully, the good State Senator serves in an OFFICIALLY non-partisan unicameral. Were it not for that, he would most certainly sit in the R.I.N.O. section during general assembly. Surely, dear old Dad just turned-over in his grave.
His dad would roll over in his grave because his son denounced white supremacy? That comments reflects the deplorable state of today's "conservatives."
Thank you.
I've always appreciated Senator McCollister as a man of great integrity who can speak his mind regardless of political "labels." I applaud his statements, they are well-founded and accurate.
Any other global political leader who jokes about violence in public, mocks the diasbled, or refuses to condemn any form of ethnic supremacy would be shunned as a dictator. Why are we unable to identify and call out the same behavior in our own president?
Bravo, Senator. Your courage and conviction are admirable.
Thank you, Senator, for standing up and showing your integrity.
Only Nebraska representative with any integrity or b---s. He has my support.
