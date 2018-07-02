Nebraska isn’t proposing to regulate PFAS, said Brian McManus, spokesman for the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.
“We haven’t taken a regulatory lead in this area to date, as preliminary results indicate that Nebraska does not appear to have PFAS issues to the extent that some other areas in the nation are experiencing,” McManus wrote via email. “However, we will continue to stay involved in these emerging issues.”
From 2015 to 2017, the department, in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, tested drinking water across the state for a variety of unregulated contaminants, including PFAS. PFAS wasn’t detected in any of the samples, McManus said.
Likewise, in 2013, Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District tested for PFAS and didn’t find it, said spokeswoman Tracey Christensen.
Separate from drinking water, McManus said NDEQ has been conducting an inventory of 990 sites where these substances may have been used or produced. The inventory has been sent to the EPA. Additional sampling is underway as part of that process, he said.
