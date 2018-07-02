LINCOLN — Increased national and international attention is coming to a now-vacant hospital founded by Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the nation’s first Native American to earn a medical degree.
The three-story, 33-room structure on the Omaha Indian Reservation was named last week as one of the nation’s 11 most endangered historic places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The recognition, along with the naming of Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore as honorary chair of an advisory committee seeking to restore the hospital, will bring new publicity, and, it’s hoped, more grants and donations to renovate the 105-year-old building.
“Somebody pinch me and wake me up because I feel like this is a dream,” said Michael Wolfe, the chairman of the Omaha Indian Tribe.
“This will really propel us forward,” said Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.
She is also coordinator for a new group, which includes the Omaha Tribe, seeking to restore the old hospital, located in Walthill, Nebraska, about 60 miles north of Omaha.
The group seeks a $100,000 planning grant before launching a $1 million fundraising campaign to create a museum in the hospital, as well as full-time offices for the tribe and other organizations.
Restoring the hospital, Shore said at a press conference, is “about preserving Dr. Picotte’s legacy and honoring her work.”
Born in a teepee before Nebraska became a state, Picotte was alarmed when an Indian woman died on the Omaha Reservation without being seen by a reservation doctor. She graduated at the top of her medical class in 1889 in Pennsylvania, becoming the nation’s first Native American physician.
Picotte, whose story was the subject of a recent book and NETV documentary, raised the money for the Walthill hospital without government help, opening it in 1913. She died two years later of cancer. The hospital eventually became a nursing home before closing in the 1980s.
Among other sites named to the most endangered list were Larimer Square in Denver, Mount Vernon and Piscataway National Park in Virginia and Maryland, Route 66 across several states, and the Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the oldest houses built by African-Americans in that state.
