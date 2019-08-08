Nebraska might not be for everyone, but merchandise sporting the state's new tourism slogan is. 

T-shirts and mugs featuring the slogan — "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone" — are on sale now through the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

"Since the moment we announced the campaign back in October we've been receiving requests left and right to buy t-shirts and mugs and we're happy to finally fulfill those requests," John Ricks, executive director of Nebraska Tourism Commission, said in a release.

The shirts come in two styles — a gray T-shirt, and a gray and red baseball raglan. Also for sale are coffee mugs that resemble the ones given to daytime talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest earlier this year

In the first 24 hours, Ricks estimates that they've sold about 100 T-shirts, 50 raglans and 50 mugs. 

Money generated by sales of the shirts and mugs goes back to the Nebraska Tourism Commission, Ricks said. It will be reinvested into the organization's marketing program. 

"I wouldn't say we're doing it to make money. We're doing it to get the concept out there more," he told The World-Herald on Thursday. "It's a way to keep (the campaign) out in front of people on an ongoing basis."

The Nebraska Tourism Commission was not able to sell promotional products until the Nebraska Legislature gave first-round approval in an April bill.

The self-deprecating slogan was developed by a Colorado-based advertising agency. Ricks told The World-Herald in October that the campaign needed to offer something unique and attention-grabbing because Nebraska, since 2013, has ranked as the state "least likely" to be visited by tourists. The campaign also got media coverage from regional and national outlets. At the time, Ricks told The World-Herald that more than half of the social media response was positive, but there were some critics who said it reinforced the idea that Nebraska is an endless expanse of cornfields.

Merchandise is available at buynebraska.com.

