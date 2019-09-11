20190809_112847 (copy)

Mobility has been restored to Nebraska Highway 12 west of Niobrara. The bridge over the Niobrara River was flooded in March when the Spencer Dam collapsed.

 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that Nebraska has been declared eligible for nearly $70 million of Federal Highway Administration funds to help fix flood-damaged roads and bridges.

The total includes $68 million for state highways and bridges damaged by the March floods, along with $69,000 to repair roads on federally owned lands, $165,000 for roads on Native American reservations, and $1.72 million for roads and bridges damaged by flooding in June 2018.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has spent about $65 million so far fixing state highways and bridges affected by this year's floods. The estimated damage on both state and local routes is nearing $200 million. Earlier this year, the federal government authorized $25 million in quick release funds to help local governments with flood-related road repairs. 

The funds help to pay for the repair, reconstruction or replacement of damaged highways, culverts and bridges, along with arranging detours and replacing guardrails or other damaged safety devices.

