LINCOLN — A 17-month-long effort to replace a 1990s computer system at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is about to be completed.

The agency said that its new, $21.9 million "VicToRy" computer system will go live on Oct. 15 and will deliver more services to users and reduce errors in inputting data.

State DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said that her agency has been working with county treasurers and others since March 2018 to make the switch to the VicToRy system. Training of workers to use the new system has also been under way.

“We are looking forward to growth opportunities and how we can enhance and improve the customer experience through the modernized system,” said Betty Johnson, who runs the driver and vehicle records division for DMV.

Among the features of the new system, users will be able to check the status of specialty plates online, and vehicle fleets will be able to complete registrations online. VicToRy, officials said, will also allow some manual processes to be automated, thus reducing the opportunity for errors. 

The DMV registers more than 2.5 million vehicles annually and collects nearly $720 million in titling and registration revenue for state and local entities.

